Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard Reveals Name Change, Pronoun Preference

Suzy Eddie Izzard has clarified her preferred name and pronouns. The comedian, who is genderfluid and who first came out as transgender in 1985 when she was 23, revealed on Thursday, June 1, the first day of Pride Month, that she will be going by the name Suzy and and would prefer to use she/her pronouns.

In the post, Izzard wrote, "As people may now well know, I have added the name 'Suzy' to my names. So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don't mind Eddie." Suzy is a name that Izzard previously revealed she has wanted to be called since she was 10. Izzard added, "I prefer she/her but I don't mind he/him," though she said, "so no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina." According to Izzard, she is "remaining Eddie Izzard in public."

As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names.



So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie.



And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him.



So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina.



I am remaining… pic.twitter.com/4VpeIKkvuG — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) June 1, 2023

Izzard's Thursday post came just a few months after she first announced her new name earlier this year at a recording of The Political Party podcast with host Matt Forde. At the time, the aspiring politician said, "prefer to see she/her, I don't mind he/him ... I'm Eddie," adding, "There's another name I'm going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I'm going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard." In 2020, Izzard revealed hat she would be using "she/her" pronouns moving forward, sharing during an appearance on Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year, "this is the first programme I've asked if I can be 'she' and 'her' – this is a little transition period. It eels very positive."

Throughout her career, Izzard has not shied away from speaking out on the difficulties she has faced in both her career and personal life. In 2017, the 61-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter, "if you are coming out as transgender or gay or lesbian, it's such a tough rite of passage and quest. It assaults your senses because, back in '85, everyone said, 'No, no. Hide about it.' I just thought they were all wrong. The humiliation period, the initial period, is so tough. If you keep at it, it gets better." More recently, Izzard opened up about the abuse she faced after coming out as transgender during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, telling hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd, "if you were trans you were considered toxic and not part of society." Izzard said that at the time, "there weren't any conversations when I came out in '85 so it was such a hard mental thing to do because I had to sort of go do it."