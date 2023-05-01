Major Netflix Reality Show Star Comes out as Bisexual

Chloe Veitch, who appeared on Netflix's reality dating series Too Hot to Handle, is opening up about her sexuality. Veitch has come out as bisexual, after she says she had a hard time accepting and coming to terms with it. The revelation came during her appearance on The Big Celebrity Detox amid her digging deep and doing some soul searching. "I realized, 'This is what's bothering you – you're bisexual and you haven't told anyone. I've definitely been battling it, to be honest. I mean, being in and out of little flings with girls. I felt like it was my dirty little secret so it has taken the weight off my shoulders," she said, per The Sun.

She admitted that due to her history of appearing on dating competition shows that focused on heterosexual individuals, she's nervous about the reception online. "Because I've been on heterosexual dating shows, I'm just a bit anxious of public opinion. But at the end of the day, if I'm happy, that's all that matters. I'm itching to go out there and date both guys and girls. It's really exciting," Veitch added.

Too Hot to Handle first premiered on the streaming giant in 2020. The show followed a group of attractive singles who visit paradise to meet, mingle, and compete to win $100,000. But there's a twist: they must abstain from sex during the competition. So far, there's been four successful seasons.

Veitch, a former beauty queen, also appeared in two other Netflix shows – The Circle and Perfect Match. The Circle is centered on social media interactions between individuals who only communicate through the channel and may appear as themselves or someone else, with the goal of not being found out. Perfect Match pairs stars from various Netflix shows as they prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.