Comedian Kate Quigley Seen for First Time Since Nearly Fatal Overdose

Kate Quigley is on the mend since suffering a near-fatal overdose at an L.A. house party. The comedian was one of four who allegedly ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl on Sept. 4. Unfortunately, Quigley’s three friends, fellow comedians Fuquan “Fu” Johnson and Enrico Colangeli and friend Natalie Williamson, did not survive. Autopsies are currently pending on the three deceased but Quigley has not only broken her silence on the tragedy, she’s also been spotted out since being released from the hospital.

TMZ reports Quigley was spotted for the first time publicly on Tuesday, Sept. 14 cruising around Venice. The L.A. funny girl donned a casual look: a Black T-shirt, cut-off jean shorts, flip flops, and a baseball cap. She drove her convertible around town.

Since that fateful day, Quigley announced that she’d be taking a break from social media, tweeting: “I am better every day. I’m sore. I was going to break from social, but honestly I’m in a great mood today,” she wrote. “I’m so excited about the @RamsNFL kickoff game & I’ve decided that life must go on. No use in not living when I am lucky enough to be alive!!”

I am better every day. Im sore. I wish i was at SoFi!!! I was going to break from social, but honestly I'm in a great mood today. I'm so excited about the @RamsNFL kickoff game & I've decided that life must go on. No use in not living when I am lucky enough to be alive!! ♥💪🏼 https://t.co/Jz9BEp4GNr — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) September 13, 2021

She also paid tribute to the friends she lost in an emotional social media post, writing in part: “I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings. Fu was a generous, loving soul … Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing.” She says they all left a mark on her life, and she’ll miss them.”

She also promises to tell her story when she’s ready, telling fans, “There are so many more things I want to say, but I’m not ready. When I am, I will. Until then, all I can say is: Tell your people that you love them everyday. Stay safe. And please don’t take this life for granted. I did, and I never will again.”

Quigley is a staple in the L.A. comedy world. She hosted Playboy TV’s Undercover, as well as the 2016 AVN Awards. Quigley has also headlined at the Improv, Laugh Factory, Ice House Comedy Club, Comedy Store and Haha Comedy Club in Hollywood.