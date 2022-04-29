Comedian Donny Davis' Cause of Death Released

✖

Comedian Donny Davis' cause of death has been revealed a month after he was found dead in his Las Vegas hotel room. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed Thursday that Davis, a longtime Las Vegas impersonator who performed with Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears, died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Davis' death was ruled an accident.

The Thursday ruling came weeks after Davis was found in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 22. A report from the Clark County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE revealed that hotel security was called to the room about an unconscious man "in the room turning blue and biting his tongue." Security performed chest compressions before the fire department arrived and "advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them." Davis was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The report also suggested that foul play might have played a factor in the comedian's death. Per the report, four witnesses were then taken to an interview area, with one witness telling authorities that she and her friends met Davis and another man at Resorts World's Dawg House bar around midnight. Sometime later in the evening, a bartender "refused" Davis service because he was "too intoxicated," and he left and headed to his room at around 3:30 a.m. When the witness and the other man with Davis went to his room at around 5 a.m., the witness said she "noticed Davis was sitting in a chair, but his face and hands were turning purple." She said Davis' hand was "freezing" and she noticed he was not breathing, after which she called hotel security.

As Davis' cause of death was released Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection to Davis' passing. The case, they said, remains open.

Well-known in the Hollywood community, Davis often appeared on Chelsea Lately to fill in for Handler's usual sidekick, the late Chuy Bravo. In 2013, Davis joined Spears' Las Vegas residency. Davis also performed with Mariah Carey, Seth McFarlane, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas, Kelly Osbourne, and Hayden Panettiere. His show at Beacher's Madhouse was famous for attracting celebrities and was so successful that Beacher let Davis produce the show himself. Stars like Paris Hilton, Victoria Beckham, Charlize Theron, and many others would hire Davis for private events. Davis also starred in the films Pain & Gain in 2013 and 2017's It's Gawd!.