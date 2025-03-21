Comedian Dies Suddenly, Family Alludes to Suicide: Ebenhaezer Dibakwane Was 31

Award-winning South African comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwane has died at age 31, leaving colleagues and fans stunned by the sudden loss of a rising star in the entertainment industry.

The 31-year-old performer’s family has indicated that preliminary evidence suggests he took his own life on March 7, News24 reports. In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, relatives expressed their anguish: “The past few days have been excruciating for us as we battle to deal with this loss. Preliminary evidence suggests Ebby died by suicide, which we expect will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born in 1994, Dibakwane rose to prominence in 2016 after claiming the Newcomer of the Year honor at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards. His ascent in the comedy realm continued with a second Comics’ Choice Award in the Intermediate category the following year and another nomination in 2018 for Breakthrough Comedian.

“Poignantly, Ebby was well-known for the talent of making people laugh, and yet he struggled with depression for a number of years,” his family noted in their statement. They encouraged those facing similar challenges to contact the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.

His manager, Tabitha Forrest, reflected on his evolution as an artist in comments to IOL: “He grew so much over years. We started working with him at the age of 22. Just to see him develop and to see the talent that came out was phenomenal.” She added that Dibakwane often sent unexpected messages of appreciation, noting, “Very often I would wake up and get like a 5am heart from him on my WhatsApp, completely out of the blue… He really did make people feel good, and, sadly, we couldn’t help him a little bit more.”

The comedian’s funeral service was held on March 14 in Mbombela, Nelspruit, following a memorial service at The Bioscope in Johannesburg.

Fellow comedian Chris Forrest, who mentored Dibakwane early in his career, described him as possessing unique comedic abilities: “He had this way of doing anti-comedy, but he did it in such a way that people who weren’t aware that he was doing it, still found it funny, which I thought was amazing… He wanted to change the world and make it a better place through his comedy.”

Beyond stand-up, Dibakwane’s versatility extended to television and film. His portfolio included roles in Ashes to Ashes, The Bantu Hour, and Thuli noThulani. He showcased his range by competing on Dancing with the Stars South Africa and appeared in productions including Catching Feelings and MTV Shuga Downsouth.

Comedian Wazi M Kunene shared her grief on Instagram, calling Dibakwane her “first friend” in entertainment: “You helped me discover the most favourite thing about myself and generously gave yourself for me to chisel my magic wand on you. You looked out for me and beckoned breath back into my lungs many times with your encouragements and curiosity for who I am.”

Dibakwane’s tragic departure joins a concerning pattern within South Africa‘s entertainment industry following the losses of rapper Riky Rick and actors Patrick Shai and Siyabonga Zubane, highlighting the ongoing mental health crisis among creative professionals.

Despite his own internal battles, Dibakwane collaborated with comedy stars, including Trevor Noah, Marc Lottering, and international performers like Aries Spears and Hannibal Buress. His writing talents were recognized with a nomination for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting at the South African Film and Television Awards.

As his family noted in their statement published by IOL: “While his passing is devastating for us and for many who loved him, it is our prayer that this tragedy may remind all of us of the need to look out for each other while taking care of our own mental health, including seeking professional help where necessary.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.