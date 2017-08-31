Colton Haynes Bares All in New Instagram Photo

Colton Haynes took celebrating the full moon to another level while on vacation this week. The Teen Wolf star uploaded a snap on Instagram in which he bared it all for the camera.

Celebrating last nights full moon 🌚 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

The 29-year-old actor shared a gallery of snaps with the caption: “Celebrating last nights full moon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haynes is currently enjoying some time off on vacation at the COMO Parrot Cay resort in Turks and Caicos with his fiancé Jeff Leatham. The American Horror Story: Cult actor has been sharing a number of posts from the beach to give his followers a glimpse at his lavish vacation.

Over the weekend, Haynes posed beside Leatham for a sun-filled snap as the two went shirtless while taking a dip in the crystal clear ocean.

“I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y’all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION B*****S!!! Lol I’m cruel.”

I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y’all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION BITCHES!!! Lol I’m cruel 😍😍😍 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

The two are clearly having such a good time that they have contemplated “never coming home.”

In another selfie, Haynes wrote: “We’re never coming home. This is a goodbye letter to all my friends & family. Dear friends & family, Goodbye.”