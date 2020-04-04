Colin Hanks Gives Fans Lesson in Making Free Face Mask After Father Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Recovery

Weeks after his father and stepmother, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with the coronavirus, Colin Hanks is doing his part in order to help others amidst this health crisis. According to PEOPLE, Colin recently posted a tutorial on his Instagram in which he showcased how to make a sew-free face mask at home. His message comes shortly after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that advised Americans to don non-medical, cloth face masks when going out in public.

“Hey everyone. I’ve been looking around online for ways to turn your kerchiefs into a face mask,” Colin began on Instagram. “It’s pretty easy. All you need is one kerchief (or bandana roughly 21 x 21 inches) and 2 hair ties or rubber bands if you have those.” He then guides his followers on how to put the face mask together. The actor shared that you should start by laying the kerchief or bandana down flat, folding down the top and bottom halves to have them meet at the center. He then shared that you flip it over and fold down the top and bottom halves once more. Colin then related that you place the hair ties on each end of the cloth and then fold the outer sides to the center to secure it in place. He ended the tutorial by cautioning that you should wash the cloth before using it since it will be placed over your mouth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Hanks (@colinhanks) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT

The CDC recently advised Americans to wear face masks such as the one that Colin suggested. The organization shared that those who go out in public should wear one “to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others,” per PEOPLE.

Colin’s post also comes weeks after his father, Tom, and his stepmother, Wilson, revealed that they had been diagnosed with the coronavirus while they were in Australia for the pre-production of a film.

“What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” Tom shared on Instagram on March 11. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

Weeks after they opened up about being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the celebrity couple was spotted driving around the Los Angeles area, indicating that they were well at least enough to travel back to the United States.