Coldplay’s Chris Martin Reportedly Dating Major ‘Game of Thrones’ Star

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin went on a secret date with a high-profile actress.

The “Viva la Vida” singer went on a date with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner just one week after she ended her longtime on-and-off partnership with the British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in September. This past June, Martin broke it off with the actress Dakota Johnson, his ex-fiancée and partner of eight years.

A Daily Mail report noted that Turner and Pearson “officially broke up” after a fight at a high-profile wedding with members of British high society. The article says that the two “were seen there bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dance floor.”

One week later, Martin and Turner went out on a date.

The Coldplay singer has been in London a bunch this summer, thanks to the band’s Music of the Spheres Tour in Europe.

Funnily enough, Turner is known to be quite the Coldplay fan, with her ex-husband Joe Jonas arranging for Martin to tell her happy birthday on video in 2020.

In one episode of his Roku TV series Cup of Joe, Jonas told her “I have someone who wants to say happy birthday.” He handed her the phone as she happily cried and squealed.

“This is Chris from Coldplay, I wanted to say on behalf of me and the even more handsome members of our band, have the best day and I am sending you all my love and I hope you’re having the best time,” Martin’s video said. “Thanks for being awesome, bye.”

Five years later, the two are dating.