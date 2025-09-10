‘Game of Thrones’ Star Reportedly Single Again, Spotted on Dating App

One former Game of Thrones star is single yet again.

Sophie Turner—who played Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy hit—appears to have split from her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, who she began dating late last year. The two most recently appeared in public at the Glastonbury music festival this past June.

A report from The Sun indicated that the 29-year-old Turner, a mother of two, had a new profile pop up on the celebrity dating app Raya. Her profile apparently indicates that her interests are “music, pasta, movies, family, sun, friends.”

Her breakup with Pearson was previously speculated all the way back in April.

Turner rose to global fame at just 14 years old for her role in Game of Thrones, a role that she played in all eight seasons of the TV show during its entire run from 2011 to 2019.

During Game of Thrones, she began dating pop singer Joe Jonas. The two were engaged in 2017, then married, had two daughters in 2020 and 2022, and eventually divorced in 2023.

Previously, Turner said her divorce from Jonas was “incredibly sad” and “We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.” After their divorce, she moved back to the UK.

“I’m so happy to be back,” she said. “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”

Turner will next appear in horror film The Dreadful alongside her former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.