CNN's Don Lemon Takes Aim at Prince Harry Over Latest Claims

Don Lemon is calling out Prince Harry for "airing family dirty laundry" as the first of many of the Duke of Sussex's allegations about the royal family leaked from his upcoming autobiography, Spare. The CNN anchor criticized Harry's decision to go public with allegations, including one that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him, during a discussion on CNN This Morning.

"I don't know. Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?" Lemon said. "I just don't understand why on Earth he would want to put that out there. I know he's selling a book but to me, it's just not done." Lemon would go on to describe the royal's behavior as "gauche," asking, "What could be achieved? What exactly is he achieving by airing family dirty laundry? That's the question."

Harry hasn't held back in initial excerpts from the book, which will be released on Jan. 10, alleging that during his 2019 fight with William, his older brother called Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," which Harry said was parroting the "press narrative" about his wife, as per The Guardian. The two went back and forth with insults before Harry claims William swore while stepping toward him.

Harry writes he offered his brother a glass of water to try and diffuse the situation, but William followed him into the kitchen angrily. "Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this," Harry claims. "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

The upcoming tell-all is expected to only worsen the tension in the royal family in regard to Harry and Markle following their controversial Netflix series Harry & Meghan. The royal family has yet to respond publicly to the allegations made against them in Spare.