Prince Harry Reportedly Tougher on William Than King Charles in New Book 'Spare'

Prince Harry is not holding back with his autobiography, Spare. But, one member of the royal family might be getting the brunt of it all — his brother, Prince William. According to The Sunday Times, Harry will focus more on his relationship with William instead of his father, King Charles III.

In comparison to William, Charles will reportedly get off more lightly in Spare. With everything that has already been released about the Duke of Sussex's memoir so far, that's not totally surprising to hear. A source told The Sunday Times, "Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside." The insider continued, "There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."

The source added that Harry will also touch upon his mother's, Princess Diana's, untimely death and how it affected him. They added, "The overall impression is that this is a man who has never recovered from the trauma of his mother dying so young, and then along comes Meghan and he projects on to her a parallel with Diana." In advance of the release of Harry's memoir, several publications have already shared anecdotes from the autobiography. One of the more serious allegations posed by Harry in the book concerns William supposedly getting violent with him.

The alleged altercation took place in 2019 at Harry's home in London. He describes that William allegedly called his wife, Meghan Markle, "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive.' Harry, in turn, said that this was parroting the "press narrative" about his wife. The two princes ended up in a shouting match, with William allegedly telling his younger brother that he was acting more like the "heir." Harry reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation after William allegedly stepped toward him, but the heir to the throne apparently got physical with him at that point.

"Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this," Harry wrote, per the excerpt. "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." Fans will be able to read this full excerpt for themselves when Spare is released on Tuesday, Jan. 10.