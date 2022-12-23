Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.

Camilla allegedly "declared war on Harry's fiancée" before they walked down the aisle. A source alleged to the publication that "she said Meghan has so many strikes against her, she's unfit to become a royal." Those "strikes" reportedly revolved around Meghan being a "divorcée and commoner." Camilla was allegedly so against Meghan and Harry's union that she urged Charles to step in and confront his son about his then-impending marriage. However, that confrontation didn't go so smoothly, as Harry reportedly "lost it" after they had a "shocking showdown." Ultimately, of course, the wedding did go forward as planned and Harry and Meghan wed at Windsor Castle.

Radar Online's report should naturally be taken with a grain of salt. After all, the apparent "strikes" that Camilla supposedly had against Meghan raise some serious eyebrows. Like Meghan, Camilla herself is a divorcée, having previously been married to Andrew Parker Bowles before she tied the knot again with Charles in 2005. Furthermore, Camilla was embroiled in one of the most well-known scandals in recent royal history when she was allegedly romantically involved with Charles when he was married to Princess Diana. So, it doesn't seem as though she would criticize Meghan for having a life before the royal family unless she was forgetting a major part of her own backstory.

On the other hand, if this account is true, it would explain why Camilla invited two well-known Markle haters to her recent Christmas party. She caused a stir with the event thanks to two people who were in attendance — Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan. Clarkson was most recently in the news for having published a rather disgusting opinion piece in which he said that Meghan should have to walk naked down the street while people threw "excrement" at her, which he later said was a reference to a Game of Thrones scene. As for Morgan, he's been on a hate-filled campaign against the Duchess of Sussex for years. In early 2021, he even cast doubt on her claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, including that she had suicidal thoughts while a member of the royal family. His comments later cost him his job at Good Morning Britain.