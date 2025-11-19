Classic Rock Star’s Death Announced by Bandmate Jools Holland: Gilson Lavis Was 74

Musician Gilson Lavis has died. He was 74.

Lavis, best known as the drummer for the British New Wave rock band Squeeze, died earlier this month on November 5. His death was announced by his former bandmate Jools Holland in an Instagram post.

“I’m very sad to report that Gilson Lavis my dear friend and long-standing drummer passed away at his home in Lincolnshire last night,” Holland wrote.

Lavis joined Squeeze in 1976 and was with the band during its most successful period. He later joined Holland’s musical group, the Jools Holland Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, and toured with the band for over 30 years before retiring in November 2024.

He was well known across the globe for his musical talent, with Rod Stewart describing him as “the best swing drummer since Charlie Watts” and “the guv’nor of swing” last year.

After Lavis’ final show, Holland put out a statement thanking him for his time with the group.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to our milestone and emotional shows at the [Royal Albert Hall]. Which marked our last on stage performances with our drummer, nuclear reactor and dear friend Gilson Lavis,” he wrote. “For nearly 50 years we have shared a stage, toured the world and made a lifetime of memories. Thank you Gilson, happy retirement. Look forward to reading your book.”

While that book never materialized, he was a successful portrait artist in his free time, painting comic book-style portraits of artists like Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and Amy Winehouse.

On his tribute post, Holland further remembered his dear friend.

“On behalf of my Orchestra, Squeeze, the many musicians who have worked with and befriended Gilson over the years and all the people he has supported through the AA fellowship, I send our love and sympathy to Nikki and Gilson, his dear wife and son,” he wrote.