Cindy Crawford’s Catsuit Pays Tribute to James Dean and Marilyn Monroe

Cindy Crawford paid homage to Marilyn Monroe’s sex appeal with a skin-tight ensemble and flirty moves of her own.

The 51-year-old model posted a teasing video Tuesday of herself wiggling around in a Versace one-piece that donned a collage of famous headshots of Monroe and vintage heartthrob James Dean.

“On set with [InStyle Magazine] — last day of work before the holiday!” she captioned the black and white video clip.

Crawford was clearly feeling those nostalgic vibes throughout the week; in her previous post, she shared some adorable bloopers from her stint as host of MTV’s House of Style in the ’90s.

“Here’s an early Christmas present: bloopers!” the accomplished model wrote. “So funny looking back on all the not-so-planned House of Style moments.”

And in another Instagram post on Thursday, Crawford reminisced about her Christmastime appearance as the lover in Bon Jovi’s “Please Come Home For Christmas” music video, which she said supported a charitable cause.

“Cozying up to [Bon Jovi] for a good cause. Fun fact: His ‘Baby Please Come Home for Christmas’ video show by [Herb Ritts] helped support Best Buddies!” she told followers. Best Buddies is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

But as Crawford takes a look back at the past, her future in the industry is clearly still looking bright. She’s also passed her modeling skills on to her offspring, as both her daughter, Kaia Gerber, and son Presley Gerber, have dipped into the profession.

Rather than give her kids advice regarding the industry though, she said they have given her some pointers for improvement.

“In terms of modeling, the social media generation has the advantage that they’re all already models in their own life,” Crawford told Entertainment Tonight. “Even not professional models, they know their angles, honey, better than me. I’m always like, ‘How do you do that selfie?’ I can’t quite figure out the selfie.”

Kaia, a spitting image of her famous mom, has forged her way into high-fashion modeling and is currently the face of a new Versace campaign.