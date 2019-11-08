Ciara Dazzles in Pink on Glittery Desert Shoot and Fans Are Loving It

Halloween may be over, but Ciara is still serving up sizzling hot looks. The “One, Two Step” songstress took to Instagram to reveal a dazzling slow-motion video of herself rocking a pink glittery bikini, sparkling thigh-high boots, long pink gloves and a matching hat with a veil. In the clip, she saunters toward the camera on a desert landscape and turns around, showing off her sculpted physique.

“#Evapora Mood,” she captioned the post, referencing IZA’s recently-released single that she and Major Lazer are featured on. She rocks the all-pink outfit in the striking music video, directed by Felipe Sassi, for the Brazilian pop star’s new song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Ciara’s 23 million Instagram followers, including some of her famous friends, took to the comments section to gush over the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Nov 7, 2019 at 7:59pm PST

“Holy SMOKE SHOW!!!” wrote Vanessa Lachey, alongside three fire emojis.

“Wow this is hawttttttt,” wrote Serena Williams.

“Come thru Cici,” one user said.

“Boss,” another wrote.

“Ummm WOW! Work It then sis!” someone else said.

She also shared a clip from the music video in which she and IZA dance together in a glass cage.

Ciara, 34, and husband Russell Wilson, 30, made headlines last week when they dressed up as Beyonce and Jay-Z for Halloween circa the couple’s “Apes—” music video, which dropped in June 2018. In a series of photos that Ciara shared on Instagram, the two stood in front of a replicated version of the Louvre, the famous French museum where the music video was shot.

“Jay & Bey,” she captioned the first photo debuting the impressive getup. Her costume nailed nearly every detail of Beyoncé’s look, from her accessories to her hair — and even the way the Carters posed in the music video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 30, 2019 at 5:10am PDT

In a video, the two are seen standing in front of a portrait of former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. “From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape S#!% #HappyHalloween,” she wrote in the caption. In the aforementioned “Apes—” music video, the Carters stood in front of the Mona Lisa.

Ciara and Wilson are parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 2, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky / Stringer / Getty