Chuy Bravo: ‘Chelsea Lately’ Host Chelsea Handler Shared Tender Birthday Tribute to Co-Star Just Days Before His Death

Chelsea Handler is mourning her late E! Network sidekick Sunday following his surprising death. Only a week before the sad news broke, the hostess was wishing her “nugget” a happy birthday and singing his praises.

“I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting,” Handler wrote in the heartwarming post.

The photo used is a shot from the set of Chelsea Lately and captures the duo in their happy state during the show’s run on E! Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram

Handler shared a heartfelt message dedicated to Bravo shortly after news broke about his passing.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler wrote. “[Bravo] gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

Bravo was 63 at the time of his death, which has an undetermined cause at this point. He was hospitalized in Mexico City the day before his death, with family he was visiting in the country noting that he was taken to the hospital with a terrible stomach ache.

The former sidekick was hopeful to work with Handler again soon, even telling Radar Online that he had been in contact with her and that she was very busy.

“She is very busy,” Bravo told Radar on Dec. 11. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday.”

More details are sure to come out about Bravo’s passing, including a slew of tributes from those who worked with him over the years. Most fans have taken to his final Instagram post to spread well-wishes, a photo showing him smiling alongside folks he encountered on his travels.