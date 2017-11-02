Chuck Norris Claims MRI Chemical Poisoned His Wife

Chuck Norris is suing medical device manufacturers after he claims a chemical used to improve MRI images poisoned his wife, the Associated Press reports.

The actor filed a lawsuit in California on Wednesday after Gena Norris suffered lethargy, burning sensations and a vast amount of pain, which the couple claims is an effect of the gadolinium that was injected into her during a scan.

Gadolinium is a metal used to improve the clarity of MRI scans. The American College of Radiology reports that the contrast agent has been used to provide “crucial, life-saving medical information” and has helped diagnose and treat more than 300 million patients worldwide over the last three decades.

In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in May that it found no evidence that gadolinium — which can be retained by the brain, bones and skin — caused harm.

Norris’ prosecuting attorneys at Cutter Law have filed multiple lawsuits representing people who also claim to be suffering from poisoning from the metal agent.

Despite victims’ claims, the lawsuit does not acknowledges any confirmed or official link between gadolinium and the symptoms Gena described. Norris’ lawyer claims this is mainly due to the fact that blood and urine testing for the metal only recently became available.

Still, the Walker, Texas Ranger actor’s suit accuses several manufacturers of gadolinium agent of failing to warn consumers about known risks from injection.

He claims to have spent millions of dollars seeking treatment for Gena post-poisoning, and seeks $10 million in damages.

