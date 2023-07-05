Christopher Meloni Wears Socks — Only Socks — in New NSFW Ad

Christopher Meloni is stripping down to his socks for a new partnership with Tommie Copper. The Law & Order star got almost completely naked for a steamy video posted Tuesday on Instagram, which opens with the 62-year-old actor laying beneath the sheets in bed.

"Hey. Come a little closer. I want you to see the magic that's under these sheets," he entices. "I'm gonna show you my giant ... socks." Meloni then pulls his foot out from under the covers to show it's clad in a striped Tommie Copper sock. For the rest of the video, Meloni shows off his various socks – and a blurred nether region – while cooking in the kitchen and propping his feet up on the counter. "I never take these babies off," he says. "It's better than being naked. Why? Because naked only comes in one color."

As the video ends, the tagline, "Who says socks aren't sexy?" appears, as Meloni offers up a sexy growl. "Happy July 3 Freedom Feet Day from @tommiecopper," he captioned the video. Fans in the comments were positively drooling over the partnership. "They DEFINITELY understand their audience," one person wrote, as another commented, "This man should be voted sexiest man alive."

Meloni is known for stripping down for a cheeky ad, also appearing in the nude for a 2022 Peloton ad celebrating National Nude Day. In the video, the Organized Crime star did his daily workout routine clad only in his birthday suit. "Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange," he said. "Honestly, I don't get it."

While the advertisement was in good fun, Meloni admitted that he does work out totally naked in an interview that same year with PEOPLE. "I work out naked. It's my gym," the Wet Hot American Summer star explained. "And I don't black out the window. And I'm okay with that. My wife is not." He joked of his and his wife's home workout routine, "We'll hit the gym, but you know, I'm not to be spoken to. It's like interrupting a monk when he's in the middle of his monk-ing." Meloni is known for his intensive workout routine, as the Oz star said he spends 80 minutes doing box jumps, pullups and other exercises on a light day.