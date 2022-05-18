Christopher Meloni Likes to 'Work Out Naked' at His Home Gym Without Closing the Blinds

✖

Christopher Meloni isn't shy when it comes to working out at his home gym. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star, 61, revealed he goes nude when he pumps iron at home in a new interview with PEOPLE at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on Monday about his intense gym routine.

"I work out naked. It's my gym," he said, explaining that it's there that he "can do whatever I want." Meloni added, "And I don't black out the window. And I'm okay with that. My wife is not." While the actor, who plays Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order universe, will work out with his wife, he said he prefers to have that time to himself.

"We'll hit the gym, but you know, I'm not to be spoken to," he joked. "It's like interrupting a monk when he's in the middle of his monk-ing." Meloni is "very serious" at the gym – the type who wears big headphones to block out noise when he has to, but would rather avoid a group gym just in general.

"People don't put the weights away, and I'm OCD," he said of his annoyances at the gym. "I'm like, how hard is it [to put them away]?" Meloni said he'll begin putting weights away for people and will continue that "the whole time," adding, "I'm like, you're outta your f-king mind." While he's sometimes called people out for their gym etiquette, he's also "walked out" of the facility altogether.

Meloni's dedication to the gym and subsequent physique have earned the Wet Hot American Summer star a lot of attention recently, especially when it comes to his rear end. In September, Meloni joked to Men's Health that his "ass is" having a cultural moment. "I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap." Meloni joked to the outlet at the time. "I'm clever with my ass cheeks!"

Keeping himself in shape, Meloni revealed he spends 80 minutes doing box jumps, pullups and "the saw" for a light workout. Excercise for the star is "therapy, church, meditation, and a kind of personal re-engagement where the brain and the body get to talk to one another," he explained.