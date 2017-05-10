Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out About His Cause Of Death

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin’s ex-wife, Shannon Turley, has spoken out about the Rob & Big star’s cause of death after his untimely passing on Tuesday evening. Turley says that “Big Black” was hospitalized in Texas for several days while doctors monitored his heart, according to TMZ. He passed away around 4 p.m. after his heart gave out.

This is Shannon, Big Black’s ex-wife, I’m heartbroken to tell you of Black’s passing. He’s everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢 — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017

Shannon Turley said that the doctors attempted resuscitating Chris for around 30 minutes when his heart stopped.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Turley tweeted from Boykin’s account: “This is Shannon, Big Black’s ex-wife, I’m heartbroken to tell you of Black’s passing. He’s everything to me and Isis and we will miss him.”

In the past, Boykin suffered from heart issues. He already had a defibrillator implanted in his chest, and his physicians reportedly believed that he was going to need a heart transplant.

MORE: This year’s celebrities who have passed away

Boykin’s death was painful news to the entertainment community. A slew of celebrities reacted to his passing including his former co-star, Rob Dyrdek, who took to Twitter to express his emotions.

“My heart is broken,” he tweeted. “I don’t want [to] write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”

Dyrdek continued by saying: “We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart.”

My heart is broken. I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

Rob Dyrdek and “Big Black” co-starred on the MTV show for three seasons from 2006-2008. Boykin also appeared on the show’s spinoffs, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness.

Dyrdek also shared a photo of “Big Black” holding his baby. He shared the picture with the caption: “I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother.”

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. pic.twitter.com/B331OfraKa — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

[H/T TMZ, Twitter / @robdyrdek]