Christina Perri's Daughter 'Born Silent' in Third Trimester After Difficult Pregnancy: 'We Lost Our Baby Girl'

Christina Perri has suffered a miscarriage days after announcing doctors thought she would have to deliver her daughter early. The singer announced Tuesday on Instagram that she and husband Paul Costabile were mourning their little girl, who was "born silent," sharing a photo of the two holding their baby's tiny hand.

"last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," the "A Thousand Years" singer wrote. Costabile shared the same photo and caption to his account, adding, "It’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all."

Perri, who was in her third trimester, shared last week that she had been hospitalized amid a difficult pregnancy, and doctors thought she would likely have to deliver early, and that her daughter would have to undergo surgery immediately after being born, as she had a birth defect called jejunal atresia. Jejunal atresia is the "partial or complete absence of the membrane connecting the small intestines to the abdominal wall," according to the The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. "It causes a portion of the small intestines (the jejunum) to twist around an artery that supplies blood to the colon. This leads to an intestinal blockage or 'atresia.'"

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan," Perri wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday. "Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early. Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I'm grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

Perri announced in July she and her husband were expecting a little brother or sister for 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley, having suffered a miscarriage the previous January at 11 weeks. "We are shocked & completely heartbroken," she wrote on social media at the time. "I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame. I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you." She added that she and Costabile would be open to trying for a second child again when the "time feels right," but that they would first "mourn our little life lost."