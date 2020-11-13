Christina Perri Reveals Her Baby Will Need Surgery Immediately After Birth

After a scary pregnancy complication, Christina Perri is home from the hospital safe and sound — but not quite out of the woods just yet. After sharing on Instagram that she'd been hospitalized earlier this week, the "Jar of Hearts" singer again updated her fans on the social media platform. "I slept, finally, and just had a nice little morning with Carmella," she said of her and husband Paul Costabile's 2-year-old daughter. "I'm feeling grateful that ... I got to come home with a baby inside me for a bit longer."

After thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers amid the "hopeless" time, she said that the unborn baby's health scare "isn't over" yet. "There's a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment," she cautioned. "Basically there's a complication with the baby's intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We'll spend some time in the hospital." The 34-year-old asked her followers to share their own stories of their or a loved one's time in the NICU ahead of her baby's arrival, saying that it would be "really helpful" for her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri)

"We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen," she said. "We're just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It's just a couple more weeks, so I'm gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best."

"All this stuff I just think really, really helps and works," she said, referring to her fans' support and experiences. "So if you want to keep baby in your thoughts longer, we obviously will be hoping that everything just goes the best it could for the situation that we're in. Moving forward, we're just gonna really cherish each moment. Before baby comes I have a little bit more time to prepare and, obviously, also learn about the situation that we're in."

On Tuesday, Perri told fans that the baby was "having an issue" and that she would be in the hospital until "it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early." She asked fans to "please send some love from your hearts to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this." She also thanked the medical staff assigned to her while on bedrest. "I'm really grateful for this community," she said in the video. "I'll keep you guys updated, and hopefully everything is OK."

Perri announced the pregnancy in July on Instagram with a photo of Carmella wearing a rainbow T-shirt at the beach and a rainbow behind her. "Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! Our rainbow baby is coming in January," Perri wrote. She previously experienced a miscarriage in January 2020.