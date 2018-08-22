Christina El Moussa Stranded in Hawaii by Approaching Hurricane Lane

Christina El Moussa was planning on heading home with her kids and boyfriend Ant Anstead after their vacation in Hawaii this week, but it seems the weather had other plans.

The Flip or Flop star revealed on Instagram Tuesday that the group had missed their flight due to the incoming Hurricane Lane, which is on its way toward the Hawaii area.

The Weather Channel reports that the category 4 hurricane poses a potential danger to Hawaii from Thursday through Sunday and that hurricane warnings have been issued for Hawaii and Maui counties.

El Moussa posted a shot of the group sitting on an airport floor to break the news, with Anstead presumably snapping the photo as El Moussa gives the camera a peace sign.

“First time I have ever missed a flight. Hurricane traffic and a visit to urgent care were the culprits,” she wrote. “And with 4 kids in tow. I guess Maui wasn’t ready for us to leave.”

Anstead shared the same photo, writing, “Pre hurricane chaos and we have missed our flight!!!! I can think of worse places to be stranded! for the kids….. it’s an ADVENTURE.”

He and El Moussa took the trip with their respective children — El Moussa shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead is dad to daughter Amelie and son Archie.

Before missing their plane, the duo had been sharing shots from their tropical vacation, including this group photo Anstead shared on his Instagram.

El Moussa also posted multiple shots including a sunset snap with Anstead.

“Luau with the kids at sunset and the sound of the waves crashing….. #magical,” she wrote.

El Moussa and Anstead have been dating for around nine months and were originally set up on a blind date.

“We met each other’s kids, and my kids adore him, and I believe his kids love me,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight. “My daughter really looks up to his daughter. She’s 14 and he’s just a great dad, and his kids are fabulous.”

El Moussa added that she sees herself “getting married again in the future.”

“I can see myself getting married to him,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s so down-to-earth, and we have so much in common. We basically do the same thing, so he gets what my world is like, and he’s just rolled with the punches and handled everything so well.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @christinaelmoussa