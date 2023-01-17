Christina Applegate Shares Rude DM She Got From Fan About Her Appearance Following MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate made her first awards show appearance since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night. While many were excited to see her, Applegate noticed that there were negative comments about her appearance on social media. The Dead to Me star even shared one on Twitter, wondering what is wrong with people.

"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA," Applegate wrote. "Of course, I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply. What is wrong with people? By the way, I laughed."

Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed. pic.twitter.com/82De0yPi7o — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 17, 2023

In the screenshot, a troll wrote to Applegate, "MS didn't make you look that way, a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer, not Christina Applegate." The person later wrote, "And a bad plastic surgeon at that." Many of Applegate's fans reminded her not to read the comments.

Applegate attended the Critics' Choice Awards as a nominee for her work on Netflix's Dead to Me. She arrived with her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, whom she shares with her husband Martyn LeNoble. Before the show, Applegate, 51, said she was "nervous" to attend her first awards show since 2019.

The Anchorman star and her daughter wore matching black ensembles. She wore a Christian Siriano suit, while Sadie wore a suit Scott Weiland wore on an album cover. They both wore combat boots. Sadie also wore a grey boot because she fractured her ankle last week. Applegate also had the names of her and Linda Cardellini's Dead to Me characters written across her fingernails.

This might not be the last we have seen of Applegate at awards shows this season. She earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for Dead to Me. The awards show will be streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel on Feb. 26. "Thank you [SAG Awards] for this nomination today," Applegate tweeted on Jan. 11. "I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I've had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside."

Applegate announced she was diagnosed with MS in August 2021. During a December appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Applegate said it "sucked balls" to film Dead to Me Season 3 while experiencing the early symptoms. In November, she made her first public appearance since her diagnosis to attend her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.