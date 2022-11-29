Christina Applegate Lands Very Special Christmas Role

Christina Applegate has landed a very special Christmas role, which is sure to thrill fans of the beloved actress. Applegate will join other stars such as Brendan Fraser and Seth Rogen in a live table read of It's a Wonderful Life. Notably, this is one of Applegate's first projects following her MS diagnosis. She recently launched Season 3 of her Netflix series Dead to Me.

Additionally, the It's a Wonderful Life table read will be hosted by Tom Bergeron, with Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann also being present as honorees for their work with The Ed Asner Family Center. The project is a charity event benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center, and will also feature James Cromwell, Sue Ann Pien, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Chelsea Darnell, and Ben Mankiewicz. "In partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, this one-night-only live broadcast will celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Ed Asner while raising funds for The Ed Asner Family Center; providing community enrichment and mental health support to special needs families," reads a press release description of the streaming event.

"In celebration of Giving Tuesday today, purchase your tickets for a magical night of fun for the whole family! The event will also include a musical performance from Jennifer Hudson, a silent auction, and live Q&A via social commerce platform Whatnot," the press release continues. It later adds, "In Partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, experience the classic tale "It's a Wonderful Life" in the comfort of your home this holiday season for the one-night-only event on December 11, 2022, 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET."

The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) defines itself as "an all-encompassing resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Our mission is to be a Center of acceptance, and enrichment for those seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Our support extends beyond the special needs individual to the entire family, through a wide variety of mental health services and groundbreaking interactive programs. The center proudly makes it policy to employ Autistic self-advocates as camp counselors, educators and assistants." For a closer look at the organizations programs and community, as well as tickets for the table read, click here.