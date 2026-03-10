Christina Applegate Recalls Ex David Boreanaz Helping Her Leave Abusive Boyfriend

Christina Applegate says her ex-boyfriend David Boreanaz is an angel in disguise. In her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, the actress opens up about her tumultuous Hollywood relationships, including her brief relationship with Boreanaz, her marriage to Johnathon Schaech, a short-lived fling with Brad Pitt, and time spent with Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach.

Despite Boreanaz and her not working out, Applegate says the Angel star saved her from a bad situation. In fact, she credits him with helping her escape an abusive relationship.

“In early 1993, a young actor right out of college by the name of David Boreanaz made his first credited appearance on TV in Married With Children,” the Emmy winner writes, explaining that he played her love interest in the season 7 episode “Movie Show,” noting how they met.

“I met him first thing that workweek. David and I quickly became friends — he was funny and kind and we would pass our lunchtimes together,” she shared, explaining their friendship quickly bloomed into something else when she was in a dire situation.

“When, on Thursday of that week, yet again something happened with my boyfriend, I called David, even though I’d known him for only four days,” Applegate recounts. “‘I can’t be alone in my house,’ I said, and David showed up at the log cabin to keep me company.”

She continues, “David made me feel safe in my house, and a few days later, he and I started a thing. We dated for a few months, and even though it didn’t last, he helped me eventually leave. I adore David for that. Thinking back, I can’t say enough how much I appreciated him for being the reason I was finally able to get back to normal.”

Their relationship was largely private while they dated. They shared a public moment of affection decades later when Boreanaz presented Applegate with the Favorite Female TV Star Award at the 2009 People’s Choice Awards and they kissed.

Boreanaz would later marry Ingrid Quinn in 1997 before divorcing two years later in 1999. In 2001, he wed former Playboy model Jaime Bergman, with whom he shares a son and daughter.