Christina Anstead Reveals She ‘Bribed’ Toddler Son in Tender Photo With 2-Month-Old, and Fans Weigh In

Christina Anstead is just like every other mom. When your kids just aren’t cooperating, sometimes it takes an enticing offer to get them to behave. Anstead recently shared how she had to bribe one of her sons.

The Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram video of her four-year-old son, Brayden, kissing his newborn baby brother, Hudson, on the forehead.

“He may or may not have been bribed with a chocolate chip cookie making session,” the caption read.

Anstead’s post was met by many other mothers who let the real estate investor know that they do the exact same thing.

“Bribing means you’re doing it right,” one user remarked.

Another follower commented, ‘Bribery is my favorite tactic.”

Anstead previously shared a video of the two in which the oldest son wasn’t quite feeling his younger brother.

“Baby Hudson has probably been the biggest adjustment for Bray. (Well maybe not but he’s the only one who actually says so lol),” she wrote. “It can be a bit tough when he just wants ‘alone time,’ but I’m sure he will be loving it when they can play together and cause all that brotherly mayhem! Plus, Bray you will always have the best lashes in the family.”

Anstead shares Brayden and her daughter, Taylor, with her ex-husband and fellow co-star on Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa. She and husband Ant Anstead tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, after first dating in November of 2017. They welcomed Hudson on Sept. 6.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” the Instagram post read.

Her husband also shared the photo on his page with the caption, “Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead,” Ant wrote in the caption. “I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!”

Flip or Flop premiered its eighth season this August. The HGTV series first aired on Apr. 16, 2013 and has over 90 episodes. Tarek and Anstead have starred on the show since its inception and continue to do despite being separated. The two filed for divorce in 2017 before it was finalized the following January.