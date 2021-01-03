Christina Aguilera Hops in the Tub to Toast to 2021

✖

Christina Aguilera is bringing some very glamorous energy into 2021. On Instagram, the singer posted a video of herself in the bathtub whilst enjoying a glass of champagne. Her post comes a little over a week after she celebrated her 40th birthday.

On Friday, New Year's Day, Aguilera posted a video of herself enjoying some rest and relaxation in a luxurious bubble bath. The singer donned nothing but a cowgirl hat for the clip, which she captioned with the clinking champagne glasses emoji. Throughout the video, she posed for the camera in an array of sultry moves, all the while enjoying her champagne. In addition to posting the video, Aguilera also posted a "new year, this energy" slideshow on Instagram that included glimpses of a photoshoot that she took part in.

Aguilera recently explained to PEOPLE, while promoting her appearance and performance in Amazon Prime Video's comedy special Yearly Departed, that she is more than ready to leave 2020 behind. She said if she had to deliver a eulogy for 2020, she would keep things simple by saying, "Out with the old, in with the new." She went on to explain, "[2020] has been too much for everybody. Let's part with it, let's make our peace and move on ... I'm very excited to shed old skins, depart from old ways. I think we've all taken a second and reflected on what's serving us [and] what's not so we can move forward in our future and try to get over 2020 on many levels."

While 2020 was a trying year for many, Aguilera still got to enjoy one specific thing during the year — the stay-at-home orders allowed her to spend more time with her family. According to the "Genie in a Bottle" singer, she's been spending some much-needed "quality family time" with her partner, Matthew Rutler, their 6-year-old daughter, Summer, and her 12-year-old son Max (whom she shares with her ex-husband Jason Bratman). "I'd been on the road for a year prior between Europe and Vegas, so it was nice for me to take a reflective pause and a moment and take everything in on a personal level as a mom, as an artist and be able to dig in creatively and make positive changes for my future," she said. "I think we can all try and say that in our own personal situations in our lives."