Christina Aguilera Struts Into Her 40s in Stunning New Video

Christina Aguilera is looking fabulous as she enters her 40s. The singer shared a video of herself strutting her stuff in a black and gold body suit, with her long hair in a pony tail and black heels. The 40-year-old walked to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Body," which has been used by fans everywhere for a number of videos.

In the caption she wrote, "Comin for you 40." One of her fans wrote a really heartfelt comment saying, "Happy Birthday! 40 never looked so amazing! Thank you for spending the half of your age inspiring us and being such a great role model. Couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for being 'there' for me all these years. Love you so much and wish you nothing but more happiness." Another fan said, "40 never looked so goooooood [two hart eye emojies]."

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer's birthday is Dec. 18 and has been receiving a lot of love from fans on her special day. This year has been tough for so many and Aguilera has been doing her part in trying to not only be there for herself, but for others. Over the summer, in May, she shared a few moonlight photos with her fans and they loved every bit of it. The singer was in a black, one-piece bathingsuit as she took gorgeous shots of herself in her pool in the midst of quarantine.

Even though she was at home, like many others, she still managed to interact with her fans virtually. In April, she took notice in the fact that fans were taking part in the "Quarantine Aguilera Challenge" where they would recreate their favorite Aguilera photos. The mom-of-two loved several of the photos herself and even retweeted a few. "I [see] them all and love them ALL," she told one fan.

She also celebrated the 10th anniversary of Bionic this year, which was released in June 2010. The album features hits like, "Not Like Myself Tonight," "Woohoo," "You Lost Me" and "I Hate Boys." Since her days in the 90s when she and Britney Spears were two of the most listened to singers in the world, she's gone on to continue a successful career in music and television. She was also a judge on The Voice and viewers were thrilled to see her take a seat on the popular NBC show given her credibility in the music industry.