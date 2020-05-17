Christina Aguilera Reveals 'Recharging Moonlight Swim' Photos

Former The Voice coach Christina Aquilera is enjoying her time in quarantine with a quick swim. The singer shared a few photos taken at her pool, wearing a one-piece black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Aguilera called it a "recharging moonlight swim" in one caption. Earlier this week, Aguilera also marked the 10-year anniversary of her hit single "Not Myself Tonight" from her Bionic album.

Aguilera, 39, first shared a close-up photo from the pool Saturday night, adding a line from "Liberation," a song she released in 2018. "Eyes wide open, I'm alive again. Senses sharpened, wash away my sin," she wrote in the caption. In a follow-up post, she shared a quartet of other photos taken while she was enjoying a swim. Aguilera has been quarantining at home with her two children, son Max, 12, and daughter Summer, 5.

While the "Fall In Line" singer has been staying home, she has been interacting with fans. Late last month, she noticed several fans taking par in the "Quarantina Aguilera Challenge," in which fans recreated their favorite Aguilera photos. The real Aguilera loved many of them so much that she retweeted some, reports Billboard. "I [see] them all and love them ALL," she told one fan.

On Thursday, Aguilera celebrated the 10th anniversary of Bionic, which was released in June 2010. The album features the hits "Not Myself Tonight," "Woohoo," "You Lost Me" and "I Hate Boys." "#1 on iTunes! love you guys [heart] and loading...#Bionic’s 10 year anniversary," she wrote on Instagram.

Before the coronavirus crisis reached the U.S., Aguilera revealed she re-recorded her 1998 breakthrough hit "Reflection," which was featured in Disney's 1998 film Mulan. The new version will be featured in the upcoming live-action Mulan, which opens on July 24, alongside other new Aguilera songs. "The live action Mulan is coming out by the way," Aguilera told her fans during her Las Vegas show. "You have to go see it. I recorded a new 'Reflection' and new material for the movie. I've been working on that, but this is the original."

Aguilera's Las Vegas show at the Zappos Theater, titled The Xperience, started in May 2019. She finished the fourth batch of performances in March and is scheduled to start another string of shows in November. Earlier this month, singer Adam Lambert claimed he was planning to tour with Aguilera until the coronavirus forced them to scrap the idea. "Unfortunately everything went into lock down before we were ready to announce," Lambert tweeted. "Y'all know I'm an OG Christina Aguilera fan."