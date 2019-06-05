Christina Aguilera Shares Demi Lovato’s ‘Amazing’ Story She Told Her

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato have the cutest friendship!

Aguilera recently started her residency in Las Vegas for her Christina Aguilera: The Xperience show and Lovato — being the dedicated fan and friend that she is — was one of the first to attend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Knowing that she grew up on my music and was a big fan,” Aguilera stated to E! News when recalling a story the “Confident” singer told her. “She told me a story where she came to one of my concerts and she turned around in the audience and pretended it was her concert.”

“It’s an amazing story and I love hearing things like that,” she continued. “Having those moments, sharing stories like that and hearing them is truly what keeps me going on my worst days.”

Lovato’s not just a fan though; she’s shared the stage with her favorite superstar! The two collaborated on Aguilera’s song “Fall in Line” from her Liberation album and performed it together at the Billboard Music Awards that same year.

The two performers were taking selfies together backstage at Aguilera’s Vegas show.

“The f—ing queen herself. A PERFECT, perfect show.. couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible,” Lovato captioned in a post of herself and Aguilera. “I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty. I’m so happy I got to hug you @xtina, haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then. Honored to call you a friend [heart emoji] keep it up queen. Oh and EVERYONE should go see #TheXperience at @phvegas!!!”

Aguilera said that type of reaction is what really moves her.

“Knowing that we are touching people here, we’re moving music along and helping inspire other people” is what makes it worth it, she said.

Aguilera seems much happier with her residency because she’s able to shine in what she’s good at, but it also challenges her on a new level. Recently, she opened up about why she left The Voice and said it was because she felt like she needed to get back into something inspirational again.

“I signed on to the show where the blind audition element was something interesting, something genuine,” Aguilera told the Los Angeles Times. “It wasn’t a comfortable place for me to be, where I’m just part of a money-making machine. When I stop believing in something, then it’s like, ‘What am I dong here?’ I think I did choose to — no pun intended — take a chair for so long and do something very commercial for my little ones. But at a certain point I felt like I’m not even doing them a service by cheating myself and what I’m here to do. They should be seeing Mommy live her best life.”

It’s safe to say that she and her fans are doing that now!