Chrissy Teigen Teases Fans to Get ‘Riled up’ Over Her New Photos Amid Khloe Kardashian Comparison

Chrissy Teigen is once again bringing her signature snark to Instagram. In December the model revealed that she had gotten eyebrow transplant surgery, and many fans claimed that Teigen looked like Khloe Kardashian after getting work done. Teigen had clearly heard the feedback because in a recent Instagram post, the Cravings author made a joke about the online chatter.

Teigen posted some photos of herself and husband John Legend ahead of a night out, showing off her new brows, toned abs, and hair extensions. “Here are 4 pics of me for you guys to get riled up and fight with each other about and talk about my face because that’s what always happens, have fun!” Teigen captioned the photo set.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eyebrow transplant surgery is a cosmetic procedure in which hairs from the back of a patient’s head are taken and placed on the face to create fuller eyebrows. Teigen first revealed in November that she had undergone the procedure, at the time captioning a post-surgery photo of herself, “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery.” She went on to share several more images of herself.

In a second slide, the Cravings author offered another view of her post-surgery brows, calling the results “crazy,” sharing, “they look so cool. He did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy!” She went on to state in a third clip, “a little dark from the pencil but its so cool to have brows again.” She also warned teenagers to “not pluck them all off like I did!!”

For the procedure, Teigen visited Drs. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne. Diamond opened up about the procedure in a post of his own, sharing that “eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in.” Diamond went on to note that he knows “too many people,” including “entire generations,” who have “either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time.” Diamond explained that eyebrow transplant surgery “is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there.”

News of Teigen’s cosmetic procedure did not go over well with some on social media when she first announced it in November. The announcement prompted a flood of criticism from those dubbing Teigen “out of touch with reality.” Responding to the backlash at the time, Teigen asked, “why are people so f—ing riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack.”