Chrissy Teigen Blasts Thomas Markle After His Latest Comments About Meghan Markle: ‘This Guy Sucks’

Meghan Markle has a supporter in Chrissy Teigen, who criticized her father Thomas Markle after his latest comments to The Daily Mail.

this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

“This guy…this guy sucks. What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing,” Teigen tweeted. The supermodel included screenshots from Thomas Markle’s new interview.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, Thomas told The Daily Mail he has not spoken to his daughter in 10 weeks. He thinks he was cut off as punishment for the staged paparazzi photos published before Markle married Prince Harry in May.

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off,” Thomas claimed. “Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter.”

Thomas said he wants to send his daughter a card for her birthday on Aug. 4, but has no way of knowing she would get it.

“I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express, but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn’t explode,” he said.

Thomas also thinks it his daughter might be better off if he dies so “everyone would be filled with sympathy for her.”

“It wouldn’t be so bad. I have something of a Buddhist philosophy about death. Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died,” Thomas said. “Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I’d hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.”

He is also worried about never seeing his grandchildren because of his criticisms of the Royal Family.

“How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the Royal Family?” he said. “They’re just like a Monty Python sketch. Say a few critical words about the Royal Family and they put their fingers in their ears, cover their eyes and pull the blinds down. They don’t want to know about it.”

Another issue for Thomas is Meghan’s “sense of superiority” and took credit for making her “the Duchess she is today.”

“I tell you, I’ve just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won’t be silenced,” he said.

Thomas’ latest interview comes a week after his interview with The Sun, which he claimed was his “last interview.” He told The Sun he asked other members of the Markle family to “shut up.”

Thomas did not attend Markle’s wedding, which took place days after he had heart surgery. There were some rumors that he made up the heart attack story to get out of the wedding, but he said that was not the case.

“It’s disgusting they said I didn’t have a heart attack,” Thomas told the Mail. “Hospitals are bound by confidentiality laws and when you check in you can say you don’t want your name on their records if anyone calls in to ask.”

As for Teigen, she does have a connection to Markle. The two were both “suitcase girls” on Deal Or No Deal in 2007 and attended DirecTV’s Beach Bowl in 2014.

“I tell [husband John Legend] all the time: ‘That could be me. I could be Princess Harry,” Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation