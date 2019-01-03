Chrissy Teigen Had Terrible Nightmares After Watching Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’

Chrissy Teigen is famous for being totally candid on Twitter, and the mom of two was just that recently when she used the social media platform to update her fans on her reaction to Netflix‘s latest original film, Bird Box.

Though she had initially been taking a bit of a break from tweeting, the Cravings author hopped back on the website on Dec. 26 to reveal that she had watched the movie, which has become a pop-culture sensation since its release.

“I was taking a bit of a holiday break for family time but I just watched bird box and my whole heart is sore I need company is anyone there,” she asked her followers.

“I lovvvvvve scary stuff and holy s— I am shaken up I love you guys,” she added.

In fact, she was so shaken up that she had a serious nightmare after watching the film, writing that her dream involved her husband, John Legend.

“absolutely had the worst dreams of my life,” she wrote. “john died, became a bird, called me on a tiny cell phone as a bird, I took a carry on to the Maldives with bird-john in it, was served strawberry cat on the flight. Woke up crying covered in sweat. bird box got me f—ed up.”

Teigen also joked that her “dream” is to watch the film again with The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner and a GoPro camera. Teigen and Lassner have previously gone through haunted houses together for segments on DeGeneres’ talk show, so fans know just how jumpy the pair can get.

“This is a very bad idea,” Lassner cracked in the comments of the tweet.

Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock and has, according to Netflix, become the most-streamed Netflix original movie in its first seven days on the platform. It has birthed memes and tweets and even inspired a (potentially dangerous) challenge, with social media continuing to express its fascination over the post-apocalyptic film.

Even Kim Kardashian got in on the action, though Teigen quickly jumped on Twitter to roast her friend for getting into the film so late.

“Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?” the reality star tweeted on Jan. 1.

“kimberly like everyone in the entire world,” Teigen responded.

