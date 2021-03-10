Chrissy Teigen Tells Truly Mortifying Story About Awkward Moment With Michael Keaton

✖

Chrissy Teigen shared what might be her "worst" celebrity encounter ever on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she made a huge social gaffe during an interaction with actor Michael Keaton. Teigen recalled the mortifying moment during a round of "Best Worst First," during which Fallon spun a wheel to determine which category she had to share a story about. When it landed on best celebrity encounter, the Cravings author responded, "God, I think it was after the Golden Globes — oh no, this might be worst."

"I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said 'thank you,' and [husband John Legend] goes, 'That was Michael Keaton,'" Teigen told the host, who clarified, "It was not someone serving champagne?" Teigen confirmed with a laugh that it wasn't at all a server and that she had in fact swiped the Birdman star's beverage. "God, I'm so embarrassed by it still, I could die... I took it, I drank it, and I left," she added.

Teigen revealed in December that she was four weeks sober, sharing on her Instagram Story that she had been given a copy of Holly Whitaker’s book, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol. "I was done with making an a— of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s— by 6, not being able to sleep," she wrote at the time. "I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read."

Teigen also told Fallon during Tuesday's show about her worst ever job, which the model shared was a gig with Red Bull handing out free energy drinks on the beach, which she initially thought was an on-screen role in a commercial. "I thought I had this big opportunity to be in a Red Bull commercial, but it turns out they just wanted me to be one of those girls on the beach that wear like the thick flip flops and give out Red Bulls," Teigen explained with a laugh. "So I quit my entire job to give out free Red Bulls during the U.S. Open of Surfing. And I thought it was like my big break. I was like, 'finally, I'm going to Hollywood!'"