Chrissy Teigen Scolds John Legend for Ruining Her Target Launch News in Playful Anniversary Post

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 14, and Teigen marked the occasion with a moving Instagram tribute to her husband.

The Cravings author used the platform to give fans another peek at her wedding, sharing a shot of herself and Legend kissing at the altar during their 2013 wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams,” she captioned the shot. “And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.”

In classic Teigen fashion, she completed the post with, “But you are an asshole for releasing your [The Voice] news on my Target launch day for real.”

The news Teigen is referring to is the fact that on Thursday, Legend was announced as a new coach on The Voice for Season 16, which will premiere in 2019.

That same day, the mom of two announced that she would be launching a kitchen line in collaboration with Target, coming on the heels of the release of her second cookbook, Cravings 2: Hungry for More.

The line, called “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen,” features cookware, utensils, and tableware and will drop on Sept. 30. A press release shares that the line contains 40 items ranging in price from $4 to $140.

Legend responded to his wife’s troll with his own post, sharing a photo of the two as well as a selfie with daughter Luna.

“What can I say on a day like today?” he wrote. “I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I’ve known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we’ve brought into this world. But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at [Target].”

Legend continued, “I can’t wait for it to come out on September 30th. I’m so proud of everything you’ve done in your career and how much joy you bring to people’s lives. Did I mention that your Cravings Cookbook is coming out Tuesday? Because it’s coming out Tuesday. I love you, baby.”

Teigen got some more trolling in on her husband on Friday with her Instagram Story, sharing a fan-created shot of Legend sitting in one of The Voice‘s signature red chairs with the cartoon character Arthur’s face superimposed on the shot.

Fans had previously compared Legend to the children’s character, something Teigen has taken and run with multiple times in hilarious fashion.

Along with his coaching news, Legend celebrated another huge moment this week when he became one of the youngest people and the first African-American man to win an EGOT, nabbing an Emmy Award for his work as a producer on NBC’s live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre