Chrissy Teigen Takes Shot at Conspiracy Theorists After Donald Trump Sends Well Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell

Chrissy Teigen just took a shot at conspiracy theorists, after Donald Trump sent well wishes to alleged child-sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Teigan made the comments after some attempted to call her out for being "silent," in a since-deleted tweet. Model/actress Brooklyn Decker responded, "Their leader just gave his well wishes to Ghislaine- they’re spiraling."

Teigen then quipped, "It’s code, Brooklyn!! Don’t you understand anything!!!!!" She followed that up by joking that Trump's well-wishes for Maxwell equal him meaning "please don't say me." Teigen is far from being the only person to criticize the president for his comment, as even members of his own party were displeased. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) criticized Trump by tweeting, "This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump." He added, "[Maxwell] needs to be severely punished... and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved."

“I wish her well” = “pleasedontsaymepleasedontsaymepleasedontsayme” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 22, 2020

Trump's comment about Maxwell came during a White House press conference on Tuesday. When asked about Maxwell's case, Trump replied, "I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years. I just wish her well, whatever it is." The disgraced socialite is facing four counts of sex trafficking and two counts of perjury, stemming from her time as an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. She is alleged to have helped Epstein groom minors for sexual encounters with adults. She has denied all the allegations.

Following Maxwell's arrest, Christopher Mason — a friend of hers who is a TV host and journalist — told reporters that he believes Maxwell has copies of incriminating videos that show Epstein and others engaged in questionable, and possible criminal, activity. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason continued, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers." He then added, "If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He then said, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."