Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Has Copies of Lurid Jeffrey Epstein Videos, Friend Alleges

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly has copies of lurid Jeffrey Epstein videos, according to a friend of hers. TV host and journalist Christopher Mason has known Maxwell since the 1980s, and he recently told the Daily Mail that he believes she has access to recordings that could be compromising.

"Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn’t going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers." He added, "If Ghislaine goes down, she’s going to take the whole damn lot of them with her."

Mason later shared, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I’ll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots." Maxwell's former friend finally said, "Ghislaine made sure that she socked away thumb drives of it all. She knows where all the bodies are buried and she’ll use whatever she had to save her own a—."

On Thursday, Maxwell was taken into custody by the FBI, and has been charged with four counts of sex-trafficking minors and two counts of perjury for allegedly helping Epstein in the sex trafficking of minors. She could face a maximum of 35 years in prison, if she is convicted on all charges. Epstein's former employer, Steven Hoffenberg, previously told The Sun that he believes Maxwell "knows everything" and will "totally cooperate" with authorities. Hoffenberg added that there are "a lot of people very worried" about what Maxwell knows, and then he specifically referred to Britain's Prince Andrew. "She's going to cooperate and be very important. Andrew is definitely, definitely concerned.

An inside source close to Prince Andrew's legal team has since told the Daily Mail that he is "bewildered" by prosecutors' stating that that they would like to interview him regarding his relationship with Epstein. "The Duke’s team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ in the last month and to-date, we have had no response," they said. This came as U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told the Daily Mail, "We would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk to us. We would like to have the benefit of his statement. Our doors remain open. We would welcome him coming in and giving us an opportunity to hear his statement."