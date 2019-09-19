Chrissy Teigen Slammed With Calls After Accidentally Posting Email Address

Chrissy Teigen is known for her hilarious tweets and social media wars with internet trolls, but this time, one of her recent posts got her a lot of unexpected phone calls after accidentally sharing her email address on a public domain for all to see. Don’t think she kept her accident a secret either, she made sure to take her thoughts to Twitter.

“F— I posted my email address [laughing my a— off],” she wrote in a post, before adding that she was greeted by a “nice stranger” when they FaceTimed her.

Leave it up to Teigen to keep the conversation going! She didn’t hang up on the kind caller, instead, she sat there and chatted with him alongside her mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen when he introduced himself as Ricardo.

“Hi, Ricardo, nice to meet you. This is my mom,” Teigen said. “Thanks for calling me!”

He then asked how both of them were doing, to which she replied with, “We’re good, we’re about to eat dinner but just thought we’d answer one of these.”

She made sure to share her appreciation for meeting him by saying, “nice to meet you!” before hanging up.

While Teigen was shocked to receive his call, along with many others, Ricardo was also taken by surprise that she actually picked up telling PEOPLE that he was “shocked [that] she answered” and “could not believe it was her.”

He added that if he could have changed anything about his experience, he would have “told her I loved her and her husband [John Legend” and that he “would love to meet y’all one day.”

He also requested that the model follow him on Twitter.

While fans had a blast calling her in hopes of reaching the mom of two, it didn’t take long before she cut the chord after being overwhelmed with calls.

“Everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words [laughing out loud],” she tweeted out an hour after sharing.

It seems as though this may not have been the first time she wasn’t as careful about her contact information. When one fan asked how celebrities like her handle these type of situations, she responded with, “not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog’s collar in my cookbook.”

She also accidentally shared the entire episode of her comedy competition series Bring the Funny with fans, when she really meant to share just a teaser.

While mistakes do happen, Teigen has a way of bringing nothing but light to each situation.