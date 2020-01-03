Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Critic Suggests She Photoshopped Bikini Photo

Chrissy Teigen and her family spent a little time in the pool this week, and the mom of two posted a number of snaps of the cute group on Instagram, including a shot of herself with her 3-year-old daughter, Luna. Among the comments from fans was one that read, “that’s a horrible photo shop chrissy,” with the writer possibly joking about the appearance of Teigen’s body under the water due to refraction.

Whether the message was a joke or not, Teigen responded as if it wasn’t, writing, “Why would I photoshop my a— to be bumpy and smaller than it already is.”

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, and their son, Miles, also jumped the pool in to snap their own photo, which Teigen posted prior to her shot with Luna.

The family’s pool day came after they celebrated Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which Teigen named as her “happy place” on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Luna cuddling on the couch.

“I have found my happy place here in jackson hole. I feel like a new person,” the Cravings author wrote. “Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows. Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f—ing much. I mean life is cool in LA and all but this…this is heaven on earth.”

For New Year’s Eve, Teigen and Legend celebrated with a group of friends, though Teigen was a bit under the weather, posting a photo of herself with her hair and makeup done and a 2020 crown on her head while she sat at a table and blew her nose.

“I am not feeling great but happy new year yayyyyy,” she wrote.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gotham