Chrissy Teigen Gets Tested for Coronavirus, Reveals Video of Swab Going up Her Nose

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of herself getting tested for COVID-19 on Twitter on Tuesday, surprising fans when she wrote that she "honestly loved it." The model sat nervously on a couch while someone with gloves and a mask on took a sample from each of her nostrils. While others have described the test as uncomfortable or even painful, Teigen giggled through it.

Teigen sounded like she was being tickled on Tuesday in her coronavirus test video. The celebrity mom is known for sharing just about everything with her fans, and this was no exception. She told he person testing her that it was "not bad at all," while the responded that they've "never had a patient" respond in this way. From the looks of it, Teigen was getting tested at home, and she later explained in another tweet that she is getting surgery soon, so she needed to be tested ahead of time.

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

Many fans were grossed out by Teigen's video, replying that they would not take the test nearly as well as she had. Some who had been tested already said marveled at how well she endured it. The swab needs to be pushed far up into the nose for an accurate test, and many described it was painful.

Teigen took some time responding to fans after posting the video as well. When many wondered why she was being tested, she sent out multiple responses that she is "getting surgery," but did not go into detail on what kind of operation or when. Many of her followers left snarky responses about the shortage of tests in the U.S., but Teigen pointed out that L.A. County in California is offering free tests to residents.

Still, the rest of the U.S. is facing a general shortage of testing supplies, particularly the swabs themselves. According to a report by NPR, A big part of the problem at this stage is "bottlenecks" in the supply lines for various components of the tests, and difficulty in getting them all together in one place.

Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you. https://t.co/2EFZeowzuq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

The U.S. government reportedly increased the domestic production of test swabs in late April — though it is being criticized for not doing so sooner. It will be a while yet before the supply catches up with the demand. In the meantime, people getting surgery or having other medical procedures are among those that have priority access to tests.