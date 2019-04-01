Chrissy Teigen Talks Embracing ‘New Normal’ of Weighing More After Welcoming Son

Chrissy Teigen welcomed her second child with husband John Legend, son Miles, in 2018, with the new arrival joining big sister Luna to complete one of the cutest celebrity families around.

On March 30, the Cravings author used Twitter to discuss her current figure after giving birth to her son, sharing that while she weighs more than she previously has, she’s feeling great.

Teigen began by phrasing a question she has often heard, responding to those who have wondered about the decadent meals she often prepares for her family and shares on social media.

“‘how do you eat like this??’ – basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles,” she wrote. “he’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

“the thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she added in a second tweet. “Postpartum depression. I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”

Teigen previously got candid about the battle with postpartum depression she faced after welcoming Luna in an essay for Glamour in 2017.

“After I had Luna, our home was under construction, so we lived in a rental home, then a hotel, and I blamed whatever stress or detachment or sadness I was feeling at that time on the fact that there were so many odd circumstances,” she wrote. “I remember thinking: ‘Maybe I’ll feel better when we have a home.’”

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy,” she continued. “I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.’”

The 33-year-old wrote that she “never” left the house when she wasn’t working and that she could rarely “muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed.”

“It became the same story every day: Unless I had work, John knew there was not a chance in hell we were going on a date, going to the store, going anywhere,” she wrote. “I didn’t have the energy.”

She was eventually diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety by a GP and began taking an antidepressant. Teigen was then able to begin discussing her condition with others and wanted to share her story to let other women know they aren’t alone.

“I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone,” she wrote. “I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that — for me — just merely being open about it helps.”

