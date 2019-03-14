Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal With Hilarious Photoshopped Images

On Tuesday, 50 people were indicted in a nationwide college admissions scandal in which parents sent money to a foundation posing as a nonprofit to help disadvantaged children. In return, college entrance exam scores for their children were altered or their children were designated as athletic recruits to some of the school’s top universities including Stanford, Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with the whole thing, including Chrissy Teigen, who ran with the part of the indictment revealing that associates handling the scam “used software such as PhotoShop to insert the applicants’ faces onto the bodies of legitimate athletes” in order to create athletic profiles of the students.

To troll the scam, Teigen shared a photo featuring her face, along with those of husband John Legend and friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal, photoshopped onto the bodies of professional soccer players.

“Does this look real?” she asked. “We are trying to get into Harvard.”

“I feel like mine could pass,” she cracked in a follow-up tweet.

I feel like mine could pass — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019

Fans instantly responded with their own edited images, with one sharing two expertly-done photos of Teigen and Legend as soccer players.

Another person trolled Legend by Photoshopping the body of children’s character Arthur onto an unnamed athlete. Fans have long discussed Legend’s resemblance to the cartoon aardvark, with Teigen getting in on the joke several times in the past.

Other people used Photoshop on the newest member of Teigen’s family, Peanut Butter the hamster.

When news of the scam initially broke on Tuesday, Teigen jokingly thanked her mom for not participating.

thank u mother for not caring enough to get me into college — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019

Parents, exam proctors and athletic coaches were indicted in the FBI sting, including actress Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to have both of their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, while Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores altered.

According to the indictment, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Huffman allegedly intended “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter” and considered the scheme again for her younger daughter but ultimately decided against it.

