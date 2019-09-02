Chrissy Teigen Locks Self in Room to Escape Screaming Kids on Vacation With Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen gave fans another hilarious window into her hectic life, revealing that she locked herself in a room while on vacation in Thailand to escape her children. Teigen pretended she was going to work, filming a video for a Hulu promotion, but it was really just to escape Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, her children with husband John Legend.

On Saturday morning, Teigen went live for her followers on Instagram, and admitted she was drawing out the video to avoid her children. Their cries could be heard as she was speaking.

“Yes, you may have heard my children crying in the background and if you don’t do this subscription my children will cry harder,” Teigen said, referring to the Hulu deal, reports The Daily Mail.

Later, Teigen joked, “They’re still crying, but I’m pretending I’m still making this video. It’s the only peace.”

Legend and Teigen’s mother tried to calm the children down while Teigen was “working,” but they were not doing a great job.

“I’m almost done,” Teigen joked.

Teigen later tweeted a screenshot of The Daily Mail‘s headline on her Instagram video, adding, “hell yeah.”

While Teigen’s Saturday morning was hectic, the Bring The Funny star shared several photos from the Thailand trip showing off her adorable children. Legend also shared photos from the trip, including a photo from a cruise down the Chao Praya River in Bangkok on Saturday.

One of Teigen’s photos showed Luna sitting on a rock on a beach in a pose straight out of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. “Oh dear @mj_day,” Teigen wrote, tagging Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day.

“Effortless beauty [check] Chic suit [check] Owns that rock [check] TOE POINT [check, check, check, check, check],” Day replied.

“I’m the [yutsai] of Instagram dads,” Legend added, tagging photographer Andy Yutsai Wang.

In August, Teigen announced a sponsorship deal with Hulu. Fans can click a link in her Instagram bio to get the basic, ad-supported Hulu for $2.99 per month for the first six months.

Teigen chose Thailand for her end-of-summer vacation because members of her mother’s family still live there.

“Thailand is such a big part of my family and me,” Teigen told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview. “My mom, Pepper, who lives with us, is from there and is constantly cooking Thai recipes at home (some of which will be in my upcoming cookbook).”

Teigen released her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, in September 2018 and did include Thai recipes.

“I used to be embarrassed of Thai food’s weird smells as a little kid (especially the strong garlic scent), but now I crave all of the different Thai spices and use endless amounts of garlic in my recipes,” Teigen explained in 2017. “I’ve come to be proud of my heritage, instead of shying away from it.”

