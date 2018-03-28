Chrissy Teigen Says She Knows Who Bit Beyonce but She’s Not Telling

Tiffany Haddish caused a commotion in the Beyhive recently when she revealed that she had attended a party in December which Beyoncé also attended and that at said party, an actress had allegedly bitten Beyoncé in the face. Instantly, social media was abuzz trying to figure out the identity of the actress in question, though it hasn’t had much luck.

Enter Chrissy Teigen, a Beyoncé friend who apparently knows the identity of the biter, but unfortunately for social media, will never share the information.

Teigen entered the discussion on Twitter on March 26, responding to another user’s tweet and writing, “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.”

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

From this tweet, it can be gathered that she initially did not know the woman’s name, something she seemed to confirm with her next tweet.

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Following this, she seemed to somehow have discovered the actress’ identity, tweeting that her initial guess was incorrect.

Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Despite knowing, the model wrote that she will never reveal the name of the Beyhive’s newest enemy.

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

She followed that up with the fact that she had to confirm with her husband, John Legend, that the biter in question was not her.

You know how much shit I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john it wasn’t *me* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Haddish made the claim in an interview with GQ, saying, “Beyoncé stormed away…went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

The comedian added that she later saw the singer at the bar and asked her about the incident.

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’” Haddish said. “She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b— is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b— is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, told the magazine, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com