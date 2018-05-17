Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby No. 2

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to baby number two! The 32-year-old model confirmed the news that their son had arrived on Twitter early Thursday morning.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she wrote alongside several baby bottle and smiling emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple did not share any more details about their family’s newest member.

The baby’s arrival comes just a week after Teigen declared she was tired of being pregnant.

“Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. “Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

A fan commented that it seemed as though Teigen had been pregnant for “three years,” and the cookbook author couldn’t agree more. “It feels worse for me because with IVF you know *so* early,” she shared. “I mean I knew I was pregnant at 11 days in. Crazy.”

Teiegen and Legend, 39, got to meet their son early as he was due in June.

In February, Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that she and Legend were struggling with baby names for their second child.

“Boy names are really tough,” Teigen said. “And I don’t think it will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

She told Us Weekly in March that she wanted to wait and meet her son before deciding on a name.

“I want to wait to see him before we give him a name. I’m not mad at the name J.J. for John Jr. — I like traditional names. It’s not going to be a wild name. Ronald is a cute name in our family,” Teigen continued. “His brother, my brother, my dad … I like boy names on girls. When I think of a boy name, I always just think it’s better for a girl.”

Teigen and Legend are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna, who was also conceived via in vitro fertilization.

The couple announced in November that they were expecting. Teigen shared a sweet announcement video with Luna, hilariously captioning the post, “It’s John’s!”

it’s john’s! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

“Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen can be heard saying in the background of the clip. Luna points at her mom’s stomach and proclaims, “Baby!”

Legend previously told PEOPLE that he doesn’t think “Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet.”

“She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited,” he said in March.

He later said at the Tribeca Film Festival in April that Luna would “be an issue” once the baby was born.

“Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now,” he said, according to Page Six. “She’s used to being the center of everything right now so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight.”

Legend knows a thing or two about being the second child in a family, as he has an older brother.

“I was No. 2 in my family,” Legend said. “My older brother travels with me all the time, he works with me, he cuts my hair, he takes all of the photos you see on my Instagram of all my shows. He’s always been really supportive of me and takes good care of me so I have a good example of what a good older sibling should be like.”

The singer-songwriter said he also started “thinking about” songs for his son. It’s only fair, since his song “Right By You” was written for Luna.

In March, Teigen told Us Weekly she was already talking about a third child with Legend.

“I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot,” Teigen said, adding that she is “not really” focused on getting back into shape yet. “I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”