Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Fight Back Against ‘Pizzagate’ Conspiracy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently fired back at accusations they were involved in the infamous Pizzagate conspiracy, and even threatened legal action.

An alleged journalist who has spread Pizzagate propoganda in the past, gathered up some photos of the couple’s young daughter Luna and accused them of being involved with Pizzagate.

Teigen fired off, “Apparently dressing my daughter as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhh darksided. Holy s—. That thread is wild. Enjoy.”

The Pizzagate conspiracy alleges that many high-profile and powerful politicians, businesspeople, and celebrities are involved in a massive child-sex-slave ring that operates out of a pizza restaurant in Washington D.C., according to Page Six.

Eventually Teigen followed up her initial comment with, “Yeah yeah it’s ‘just Twitter’ but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary s—.”

The woman who gathered the photos of Luna shot back at the supermodel, “What’s not OK is trafficking kids as sex slaves which is rampant in Hollywood. Why don’t you use your platform to educate people?”

Teigen then threatened to lawyer up, and her husband John Legend got involved, tweeting to the woman, “You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued.”

Interestingly, Chelsea Clinton chimed in with support for Teigen and Legend, tweeting, “Chrissy, sending you & beautiful Luna a huge hug. It is awful & never ok when people threaten or demean any child. I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with #FGM (female genitalia mutilation). While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her.”

“It is never silly to worry about your kids. Always here to support you and your family in any way. I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this,” Clinton later added.