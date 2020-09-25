Chrissy Teigen 'Devastated' Over Having to Postpone Work Due to Pregnancy Struggles

✖

Chrissy Teigen is having to postpone a lot of work commitments due to her pregnancy struggles, and she is "devastated" over it. Over on Twitter, Teigen shared that she had been watching The OC, and then compared it to being "like watching Supernanny." She then added, "Also I know I’m tweeting about stupid shit when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it."

Teigen went on to say, "Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send [Adeena Sussman] alllll the way back to Tel Aviv Weary face and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated." She then offered, "Hopefully [Sussman] will hang out with me for a bit in bed so she didn’t just fly here to eat Joan’s and stay by Beverly Center." The professional homecook then went on to praise her publisher for their support. "I don't have to say this as they've already established they are sticking with me through all these tough times, but I would like to call out Clarkson Potter as the best publishing team ever. They've kindly dealt with every bout of depression, postpartum, book delays, everything."

So yeah. That’s why I’m gonna stick to just really stupid shit for a while. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2020

Teigen is currently on bedrest while pregnant with her third child. In a previous post to her Instagram Story thread, Teigen shared a sonogram photo and added, "It’s growing beautifully, everything’s good, I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s weak and it's causing me to really bleed a lot," Teigen said. "So, basically it's just high-risk and this poor thing has been through so much already, so just need to have my placenta healthy again and that means not moving."

Notably, Teigen recently accidentally revealed the gender of her new baby, with husband John legend. "I wanted to update you," Teigen said on her Instagram Story. "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times. Anyways, it's super weak. The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!"