Chrissy Teigen Denies She’s Pregnant After Fan Points out ‘Baby Bump’

Chrissy Teigen was not happy when her latest Instagram photo led fans to ask if she was pregnant, feeling that they had overstepped.

Teigen shared a picture of herself with her husband, John Legend on Friday, where she wore a long white towel wrapped around herself. The model struck an exuberant pose, and more than a few fans commented asking if they were seeing a baby bump emerging around her midsection. Not amused, Teigen went off on her followers about boundaries.

“I know you didn’t mean it to be rude but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time,” Teigen replied to one fan. “I’m not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I’m also happy not to be!”

Another fan asked if she had a “baby bump” and Teigen responded: “yeah I’m already reminded of it every time I get out of the show[er], I don’t need to hear it on the daily [laughing out loud].”

In fairness, some felt that Teigen was teasing a third pregnancy with her Instagram Stories on Friday as well, so they may only have been looking for dots to connect. The model created a spoof of the British TV series Four Weddings, leading viewers to believe her family was growing.

The parody culminated in a mock wedding between her and Legend, and that is where the shot of her in the towel came from. For Teigen, fans were just a little too quick to suggest that she might be expecting again, in spite of all the family fun.

Teigen and Legend already have two young kids — 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles. They have become one of social media’s favorite families, thanks largely to Teigen’s cutting wit on Twitter and Instagram.

Both Luna and Miles were conceived through in vitro fertilization, so if Teigen and Legend were to have a third baby, that is likely the route they would take. So far, they have not discussed plans for another child, although Teigen has been honest with fans about her struggles with postpartum depression.

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: “‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore,’” she wrote in an essay for Glamour. “‘Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.’”

Teigen persevered and has proved she is just as “goofy” as ever. Soon, Teigen will take her beloved persona to a new TV series where she will preside over an actual small claims court in a Judge Judy-style series. The show, Chrissy’s Court, has no release date yet, but it will be hosted on the new streaming platform Quibi, which launches in April of 2020.