Chrissy Teigen Blasted for Tone Deaf Food Delivery Tweet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A recent tweet from Chrissy Teigen has been accused of being “tone-deaf” amid the ongoing concerns and precautions being taken as a result of coronavirus. Things started innocuously enough, with Teigen talking up a food delivery app on her Twitter account on Sunday, which as Us Magazine notes has since been deleted.

“This is not an ad but if you’re holed up at home, ordering America’s best food from Goldbelly is the way to go right now!” she tweeted. “Currently shipping clam chowder from Boston to myself.” In a follow-up tweet that’s also been deleted, Teigen added that “If you’ve ever eaten somewhere and dreamed of having that certain bite again, chances are they have it available for delivery to your mouth and it’s so fun to scroll through.”

Given that several states have already ordered restaurants to close (with some exceptions allowed for take-out and delivery options), and a self-quarantine is in effect for much of the U.S., some felt that Teigen’s tweet was poorly timed. This included paleontologist Trevor Valle, who said they were “reprehensible.”

“It’s about people being scared about not having enough resources, who can’t do what you do,” he continued, attempting to clarify that the onslaught of negative replies she received weren’t about soup. “Isolated people using social media to connect, and if they see something like that, and then feel worse because they can’t.”

“It IS just soup,” Teigen fired back. “I can’t make everyone happy, I’ve really tried. Why am I not allowed to make a boring, earnest tweet about something I enjoy that some others can too?”

After several more back-and-forth replies with other users, Teigen went on to tweet that she “didn’t mean it to sound like I don’t care about the pandemic.”

“It was tweeted quite innocently, perhaps tone deaf but I like soup and if you can support these businesses, then that seemed cool but yeah if you can’t, then that is also fine, I am not shaming you.”

Since then, she’s resumed tweeting but seems to be taking extra precautions.

If you’re looking for a switch game and have completed luigi’s mansion (please don’t get mad at me) pic.twitter.com/U351JYLkZS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 16, 2020

On Friday, President Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency as a result of the coronavirus, which was upgraded to a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. For tips on how to help slow the spread of the virus, you can check out the WHO website here.